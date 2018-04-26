Great places for kids in New York City

- BROADWAY MUSICALS. You should go to see a Broadway musical live on stage, not on TV or any other device. There are lots of musicals kids can see, such as comedy, drama and family musicals. Here are some good ones: “School of Rock,” “Lion King,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Wicked.”
- MADAME TUSSAUDS WAX MUSEUM is in Times Square. Almost everything there is made of wax! There are different sections for actors, singers, presidents and famous people such as Helen Keller, George Washington, Selena Gomez and Martin Luther King Jr. There’s also a Ghostbusters virtual reality attraction. It’s worth the visit.
- CENTRAL PARK is a great place to visit. You can see statues and big fields. There are mountains of rocks you can climb. If you are hungry, you can stop at one of the many food trucks. There is a big lake, and you can ride bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards. The view at Central Park is amazing.
- AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY (Central Park West at 79th Street) is an amazing place. That’s because there are dinosaur bones and exhibits on evolution and Native Americans. There are different rooms for different topics. There are a lot of bones and fossils. There are also animals (dead animals) on display. You should visit here, but there are also many other great museums in New York City.
- BRONX ZOO (2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx) is a good place for kids. There are different exhibits of animals such as mice, reptiles, monkeys and birds. There are cages or glass windows to look through. There are cute animals, funny, weird and scary animals. Some are red pandas, penguins, rhinos and parrots. There are four other zoos in New York City, but this one is my favorite.
Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone
