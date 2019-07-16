I read “Odd Gods: Misfit Myths From Mount Olympus Middle School,” by David Slavin and Daniel Weitzman (Harper), and it was a great book! If you like learning about gods, this would be a great book for you.

It is about the sons of Zeus, Oddonis and his brother Adonis, who has powers. Oddonis doesn’t have any powers. It’s Oddonis’ first day at middle school and he is not that excited. Adonis is. Adonis is an all-around god because he is good in sports, he is popular and so handsome.

The real fun in this story begins when Oddonis decides to run for class president against his brother! But with the help of his friends, Oddonis is determined to win class president, and maybe find out what his true powers are. I think a lot of kids can relate to these two brothers.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point