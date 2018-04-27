Old Westbury Gardens is a beautiful, humongous garden, and I think you should visit.

It has beautiful views, and a lot of people go there for weddings. It is a place for people who love flowers. There is also a mansion full of history about the owner, but I’m not going to spoil it for you — you should go see it for yourself because it is a sight for sore eyes.

I go to the gardens every year because it is so beautiful. I filled a whole album with pictures, and it was a huge album. If you had to compare the garden with the mansion, the garden is way bigger . . . and way more beautiful.

Old Westbury Gardens is a great place to go after a stressful day. It can cheer you up to have a great day. It doesn’t have a view of the water, but it is beautiful anyway. It can purify your heart. They even have concerts, book signings, gardening demonstrations and workshops. I like the cafe, and you can fill up on the big, yummy muffins and cookies, especially the black and white ones.

I love Old Westbury Gardens. You should go, too — it is 100 acres of pure beauty, located at 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury; oldwestburygardens.org.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck