We help foster puppies through One Love Dog Rescue

Kidsday illustration Reese Berzolla

Kidsday illustration Reese Berzolla

By Hannah Hanley Kidsday Reporter
I volunteer for a nonprofit organization called One Love Dog Rescue. One Love rescues dogs who are abandoned and are in need of forever homes.

My family and I bring the puppies into our home, wash them up and care for them during a one-week quarantine. During that time, they go to the vet to make sure they don’t have any diseases.

After the quarantine, my mom and I bring our fosters to adoption events at Petco in Bay Shore, where they can be adopted by a loving family. This family must pass a background check and house inspection. In case a puppy is not adopted, the original foster family will take it and love it until the right family comes along.

If you are looking for a four-legged friend, you can go to our Facebook page where the volunteers take pictures of their foster puppies. If you come across a puppy you like you can submit an application, and hopefully you will go home with your forever best friend!

If you are not looking to adopt, there are many other ways you can help. You can foster like we do. But if someone in your family is allergic to dogs, you can make a donation. We are always in need of puppy training pads, dog food, crates, toys, treats and blankets.

Info: facebook.com/onelovedogrescue

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

