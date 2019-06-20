‘One-Third Nerd’

Have you ever read a book and thought it was funny? An awesome book for you to read is “One-Third Nerd” by Jennifer Cholodenko (Random House Kids). It is about how Liam and his two sisters are having a problem with their dog. They have to take the dog to the vet, which is very expensive, so Dakota is trying to help her family pay by doing scientific experiments. However, she often finds herself caught in a bit of a pickle. I am not going to continue because I do not want to spoil it. If you want to find out how it ends, then you should read it. I enjoyed reading it before bed each night.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

— Emma Morales

‘Trace’

I recently read an awesome book by Pat Cummings, “Trace,” (Harper). This book is about a boy named Trace. He decides to go to the public library, and he hears crying downstairs. He notices that it’s a boy, the same boy he saw at a restaurant a few days before. Trace asks the boy to go with him because he couldn’t find his mom, but when Trace goes inside an elevator he notices that he could see right through the boy! Trace thinks he’s a ghost. But it can’t be, right? You should read this book to find out.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

— Michelle Hong

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury