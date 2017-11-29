One World Observatory at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan was such a great experience. Before we walked into the building, we were amused to see how the construction of the windows was almost like three dimensional with them popping out of the building. The view and the winter themed screens and hallways were outstanding at One World Observatory. Although the tower itself was breathtaking, the winter-themed add-ons made the experience even better for us.

Before we went up in the elevator, we got freshly baked cookies. Then when we went up in the elevator, we were amazed that there were screens all over the sides of the elevator explaining the development of New York City and that the elevator was going up so fast. After we arrived at the 102nd floor, we entered a room where there were 3-D screens that gave us a summary of New York City. Once the brief show was over, the screens slowly raised, and we saw most of the city right before our eyes. It was an almost cloudless day and the views were remarkable. Then we went to a separate room for our private tour. The tour guide told us all about the city and where some places were, such as the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and other famous New York City buildings.

After we were done, we entered the Winter ONEderland. In the Winter ONEderland, there were TVs arranged as a circular frame where a guide also helped explain the history and main points of New York City. Another attraction on the tour was Ollie a snow owl. In the beginning, we walked through a hallway where Ollie was “traveling all across the world” to come to New York City. Ollie also appeared on a screen where you could “defrost” the windows and see the city.

We strongly suggest everyone of all ages go to One World Trade Observatory around the holidays. As great as the One World Trade Center is at any other point during the year, the winter attractions add to the greatness of the city. All the new technology is amazing to interact with and see.

Overall, we think that One World Trade Observatory was an amazing experience. There was so much to do at the top of New York City and the day we were there they said you could see things up to 41 miles away. Visit the website: oneworldobservatory.com. This special Winter ONEderland is open through Jan. 7.