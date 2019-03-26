The online world can be very scary, and really dangerous. Here are some tips and tricks to be safer online.

Before you get your own online account, check with your parents or guardians. Have them sit with you when you start out so they know what you are doing, and share your information with them so they can be helpful.

Some people use you to get your passwords for your accounts. To do so, they can fake identity, age and being your friend. They try to get you convinced that you can trust them with your passwords.

Don’t tell any personal information, such as your address, phone number or birthdate.

Your family information stays with your family. This includes the safety of all your accounts, and their passwords. Don’t tell anybody online that information. This goes for people you know in real life also.

If you post anything personal by accident, or you just didn’t want to post something, delete it right away. People can screenshot, screen-record, repost or steal anything you post, before they even get deleted.

These things are big problems. It’s horrible that people do them, but it happens. These are suggestions to stay as safe as possible on social media or online.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station