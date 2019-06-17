OIT stands for oral immunotherapy. OIT is a program to help kids, teens and adults get rid of their food allergies.

I know this because I am an OIT patient and I was extremely allergic to peanuts. OIT is used to desensitize the body to what it thinks is harmful. The idea is similar to allergy shots.

I was really scared before my first appointment. I did not know if I would have a reaction or if it would work. On the first day they keep you at their office for the day to monitor you so you do not have a reaction.

Over the course of the program, I had some ups and downs, but it was worth it in the end. It took several months to build up a tolerance, starting with small amounts of peanut flour and working my way up.

Today I am in what is called maintenance. In maintenance, I have to eat 10 peanuts daily at my house. OIT was stressful but it saved my life, and I hope it will help others with their allergies. The doctors are really nice, and it works!

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury