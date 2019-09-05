Have you ever been on a nature trail before? We are going to be talking about nature trails here on the North Fork of Long Island.

A nature trail is a path that goes through a natural habitat. Nature trails are usually used for educational purposes, exercises, or to just explore the wilderness.

The North Fork Audubon Society is located at 64795 County Rd 48, Greenport. Here they have a nature center and have lots of programs about nature for adults and kids. According to the website audubon.org, the National Audubon Society was founded in 1905 in memory of John James Audubon. The Audubon Society is dedicated to the protection of animals. It is used to study and preserve different bird species that live in the society. They are trying to restore the natural ecosystems for the benefit of all animals.

Goldsmith’s Inlet Park is on Soundview Avenue in Southold. According to the Suffolk County Parks website, it is an important part of the ecosystem on the Long Island Sound. Goldsmith’s Inlet is a beach trail. With a trail that crosses a bridge, it stretches across a beautiful pond. There is also a small beach where you can go swimming in the water. Goldsmith’s Inlet is a great place to go. Some of the marine life that are there are small fish, moon jelly and sea snails.

Orient Beach State Park is 363 acres. You can take a car to get to the actual park, but along the road, there is a nature trail that has signs that tells you about the animals that live in the ecosystem. There are many other trails you can take once you are in the park. There is lots of wildlife that you will see if you are quiet and patient. The activities that you can do are hiking, fishing, windsurfing, biking, canoeing and kayaking. There is also a playground for kids. If you want to have a picnic and spend a great afternoon, this is the perfect place.

With schools back in session and the summer vacationers are gone, these beautiful trails are not as crowded and a lot more fun.

Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School