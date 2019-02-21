There is a thing called the Overnight Challenge in which kids try to stay in a place for 24 hours without getting caught. We don’t want to get in trouble with anyone, but we did want to challenge ourselves with our own 24-hour challenge. We did this in June at the end of the school year, and it was so much fun sneaking around the house.

Here is what happened:

We got our phones completely charged up and had the Xbox ready to go for a night of games.

We had to be extra quiet so we didn’t wake up any siblings and, most of all, the parents.

And then it happened: we bumped into a bookshelf and it fell to the floor. Luckily for us, no one came into the room. We were nervous and excited all night long. We knew we might get grounded if we caused any trouble.

We played Fortnite, Mario Run, Sonic Dash and many other video games. We were lucky our moms did not find out. We were so happy that we decided we would do it again next time we were able to get together for a sleepover. It was one of the best days in our lives. Of course if our parents read this story, that might be the last time we can do this fun challenge.

Here are a few tips to make your challenge a successful night. Make sure you have lots of snacks to enjoy. Make sure you have video games and other games to keep you going throughout the night. TV is good, but sometimes that can be too noisy. Most of all: Keep quiet!

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst