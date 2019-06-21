Why Overwatch is our favorite game

If you have never heard of the game Overwatch, you’re in for a treat. It’s incredibly fun and you can even play with your friends.

There are 30 playable heroes in three categories: tank, damage and support. Tanks protect, damage do damage to enemies, and support heals allies. Some examples of heroes are D.Va (tank), Reaper (damage) and Mercy (support).

Next, the objective of the game. There are different game modes that you can play, such as escort the payload, death match, capture the flag, assault, and control. There are so many more; we named only a few.

Now, we can talk about the rating. The rating for Overwatch is T for teen, so before you play, check with your parents. Overwatch involves non-realistic violence.

The back story of the game is that robots (omnics) rebel for being treated like slaves and destroy countless cities and lives. Then an international task force named Overwatch assembles to defeat the omnics. This war is called the Omnic Crisis. One character was orphaned after the war and began to hack major governments. Another character uses the science of genetics to get her way so science has no limits.

The game can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and personal computers. Each character can be easy or hard to control and be good at, such as cyberninja Genji (hard).

Overwatch is an incredible game and a really fun experience. We like it more than Fortnite.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport