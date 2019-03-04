If you have nothing to do over the summer, and you like going to the beach, you should try paddleboarding.

When you’re paddleboarding, you can do so many fun things, like surfing waves and learning cool tricks to help you make it easier for you. Another fun thing to do when you're paddleboarding is falling off the board.

Mia wrote: The first time paddleboarding was a little hard. When you first get on a paddleboard, you have to find your balance. Currently, my family owns six paddleboards because we love racing so much.

Aoife wrote: It’s only a little hard until you learn how to do it, but learning is easy. I’ve only had a paddleboard about two years and during the summer only used it about three times, but I can stand and paddle without falling off. It is also really fun! Last time I went on the paddleboard, my friends and I all wanted to use it at once. We had lots of fun and stayed on the paddleboard for hours!

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.