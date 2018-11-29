TODAY'S PAPER
Paddywax soy candles set the holiday mood

Kidsday reporter Justin Ruiz Castro tested Paddywax soy

Kidsday reporter Justin Ruiz Castro tested Paddywax soy wax candles. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Justin Ruiz Castro Kidsday Reporter
These soy wax candles (Paddywax) came in a nicely decorated box and when I opened it, I could smell the nice scents.

The candles come in different scents, such as Balsam & Berries, Wassail & Myrrh, Peppermint & Pine, Cranberry & Rose and Cinnamon & Spice. The candles burn for a long time and smell nice, too. It’s not something you would get for yourself, but Mom and Dad might like it, and it gives the room a nice scent.

I liked the smell of each candle. When they are burning, you can really smell them. My mom thought they were great and liked burning them in our house. Some of the candle scents made me think of food and made me hungry. I think they would be nice gifts to give to people.

Ages: Adults (since you need to be careful lighting and burning them)

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

