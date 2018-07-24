White belt to second-degree red belt — no matter what belt you are, you can always do better and rise in your skill level when you join Judo Camp at the Police Activity League. We go to the PAL in West Hempstead camp and we like it a lot.

Each group is based on age. Their names are the Dragons, Pandas, Raptors, Otters, Lions, Tigers, Leopards, Cranes, Owls and the Kangaroos. You can always have fun at the camp because there are a lot of other activities to do.

What you do is determined by what group you are in. Each group has two counselors. They help you get active and moving. No matter what happens, they will always help you.

Judo is fun (especially when you don’t lose). Sensei is so funny and cool. He teaches everyone in the camp. Sometimes he cuts a watermelon with his katana (a sword) for your birthday or for a special occasion.

This is what people do at PAL Judo Camp. We hope someday you will join the camp and enjoy it like we do.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead