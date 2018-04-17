Parkour: Working out on the edge

Parkour is a fun thing to do. Parkour is a sport of jumping from place to place, from high or low, and many kids and adults participate in this activity.

The most popular place to do parkour is the city. But sometimes people take it too far. Many people have died from doing parkour because they fell from a height, and many people break bones too.

I do it safely, and I practice my skills at Five-Star Sports Academy in East Rockaway. We do vaults and climb up a very high wall. We also do front flips off bars into the foam pit. It’s a very fun thing to do, and it’s very entertaining. My favorite part of parkour is doing flips off the bar into the foam pit. We also stretch in the beginning.

If you want to start doing parkour, there is no special equipment. You do need to be very careful. Otherwise, you might hurt yourself. You have to learn to get over small obstacles like fences very quickly. You also need to learn how to climb things such as walls quickly.

Check out the academy online at 5starsportsacademy.com.

Mary Ralph’s fifth-grade class, South Oceanside Elementary School, School #4