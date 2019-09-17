Upstate getaways with Grandpa

Do any of your grandparents have a house in some rural place that you, your family, and even your extended family likes to visit? My family does.

Some of the best memories I’ve had as a kid have happened in my grandpa’s upstate house in Parksville. Every school break, my family of five, my grandpa, my aunt, my uncle and my cousins go there. Sometimes, my cousin’s girlfriend joins us, too.

There is a lake right near the house that our family loves to hang out by, swim in and, most of all, fish in. The best thing that I get to do up there definitely is fishing with all of the men in my family. I always catch at least one fish. We love going out on a boat together and fishing because we spend quality time together while making jokes and catching fish.

Another thing we love to do together is playing Wii Sports bowling. These are definitely the most funny memories I have as a kid. By the way, my uncle and my cousin Corry are both very competitive, and they make fun of each other’s scores when they win.

I also go outside and catch the Frisbee with my cousin Tim. Every meal we have up there tastes delicious! Usually my aunt and uncle cook the meal, but sometimes my parents cook it. The best meal we have is usually breakfast. A popular food choice for breakfast from my family (especially my sister who eats half of it) is bacon. Blueberry pancakes are my personal favorite, though.

Even when I am not at Parksville, I still look forward to going to my grandpa’s house after school to spend some fun quality time with my family.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School