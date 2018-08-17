The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill is a great place to visit. The reason you should go there and the reason why I love the Parrish Art Museum is that you get to learn about the history of art and about the people who made the art. You get to explore the museum and view exhibits. They showcase artwork from all over, but it is the artwork from East End artists that can really inspire you to be creative.

The museum offers great programs for kids and families, which include open studios and workshops like pottery and life drawings. These classes are offered to kids as young as 7 years old. Some workshops are even free with a museum admission. They are always changing the exhibits, so if you have been there before, it is worth going again.

Info: 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, parrishart.org Admission: Adults $12, seniors $9, museum members free, guests of members $5, students with ID free, children under 18 free.

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton