We’ve all been there. Maybe we are really tired during class, or maybe we just lost interest and are bored with the lesson. Maybe you just really need to tell your friend something. What do you do?

Back in the day, there were no phones to text your friends. Older people actually passed handwritten notes on folded paper to their friends hoping their teacher wouldn’t catch them. Have you done this too? We surveyed 100 fourth- and fifth-graders and asked them if they've ever passed notes in class.

43 kids said yes, they pass notes in their class although they can get caught. They sometimes pass a note to ask their friend something or say sorry to their friends. Kids probably pass notes in class because the teachers say not to talk.

57 kids said no. The biggest reason is they do not want to get caught. You can even get distracted by the note. They do not pass notes because they can talk to their friends at recess and at lunch. Some kids said passing notes in class is very rude and disrespectful.

Also, the teacher may send you to the principal’s office if you keep getting caught. People pass notes only to fool around in class, and it should not be done.

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville