The Breakfast Program at our school started two years ago. It is part of the federal breakfast lunch program and it runs throughout all the elementary schools in Patchogue-Medford.

The program began because some kids didn’t have time to eat at home. When you get to school every morning, there is a certain breakfast you can eat. They have a list to sign up to see who in the class likes it and also to make sure that all the kids in our schools have had something to eat. We eat our breakfast in our classroom.

I love this program because in third grade I never had time to eat breakfast. Some days I don’t like the breakfast but other kids like it. The program is available Monday through Friday.

I spoke with Ms. Chrissy, one of our lunch ladies. She said, “I feel the program is working well because I believe more students are able to start their day off with a full belly.

“I feel that if the students had a say in the breakfast choices then more students would eat every day,” she said.

I hope that all the schools in the world will someday have this program.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue