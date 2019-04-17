I had the opportunity to speak with Elizabeth Ramos, a librarian in the children’s department at the Patchogue-Medford Library. I like to go to the library with my grandma and pick out books, and I wanted to know more things that the library offers. So I asked Mrs. Ramos.

The first question I asked was if she always enjoyed reading as a child. Mrs. Ramos did enjoy reading when she was little. Her dad would take her to the library because she lived in Patchogue-Medford.

I then asked her what her favorite books were as a child and why. Her favorite was Dr. Seuss because she thought his stories were all very silly. When she was a little older, she liked "The Baby-Sitters Club" series. The "Baby-Sitters Little Sister" series was about younger sister Karen, and Mrs. Ramos liked her because she was always doing fun things and would hang out with her older sister. Mrs. Ramos' all-time favorite book was one about a stuffed rabbit, “Letters from Felix” by Annette Langen.

Our conversation continued with Mrs. Ramos explaining all of the wonderful programs offered by the library. There is one called Book Buddies, in which younger kids and teens can read together. I was also interested in programs other than reading programs. Some are technology-based, like Dash and Dot, which are little robots. Sometimes they have an Ozobot program.

The library also has a 3D printer, which is fairly new. There are music programs for adults, crafting programs, cooking programs, ESL programs for people who are learning English, and citizenship classes.

Mrs. Ramos' favorite part about her job is trying to help kids connect with books because some don’t like to read and that may be because they just didn’t find the right book yet. Remember, there is a book for everybody.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue