The flags are up for safety in Patchogue Village

Kidsday reporter Finn Capozzi of Bayport takes the

Kidsday reporter Finn Capozzi of Bayport takes the flag for a safety walk across Main Street in Patchogue Village. Photo Credit: Megan Capozzi

By Finn Capozzi Kidsday Reporter, 12, Bayport
Have you ever crossed a street and had a car come too close for comfort? Crossing the street can often be dangerous as many cars often do not stop, even when pedestrians are in a crosswalk. When I was traveling, I noticed some towns used flags to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing the street.

I used that idea to help Tina’s Italian Ices and Blue Goose restaurant make crossing West Main Street in Patchogue Village safer for families and children. First, the mayor, Mr. Paul Pontieri, helped install a crosswalk and safety sign in the middle of West Main Street. Next, Tina’s and Blue Goose created flags to help make it easier for people to cross the street.

On the first day of kicking off the safety initiative, Pontieri came to honor Tina’s Italian Ices and Blue Goose’s commitment to improving safety. There was a noticeable improvement of cars stopping and yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk. I hope the flags slow down traffic so that customers from Blue Goose can easily cross after dinner for some ice cream or Italian ices. Who knows? More businesses around Long Island might use the idea to help on other streets, keeping kids and families safer.

