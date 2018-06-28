We were invited to the “Good Morning America” studio in Manhattan to meet Paul Rudd, who stars as Ant-Man in the new movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

We were super-nervous, and the anticipation was building up during our early morning visit. The minute he walked into the room, we became more relaxed. We talked to him about his role in the film and also about his acting career.

We were also curious to know which actor from the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” movie seemed most like their character in real life. Paul shared that Michelle Pfeiffer was the most like her character, Janet, because she really stands out as a unique person who has a natural “glow,” just like Janet does when she returns from the “quantum realm.” He added that Michelle Pfeiffer is a beautiful person — inside and out.

After watching the movie, we were wondering if Paul really likes ants. He said that he really does like ants! Since getting the part of Ant-Man, Paul said, he has read a lot about ants and he thinks they are fascinating creatures. He also “feels like he owes them something now,” and he “would never dis the ants!”

We asked Paul what one of the most difficult scenes to film in the movie was. He said that working with CGI can be really challenging, because you have to pretend that things are in front of you when they’re not. He told us that the scene when his suit malfunctions and he shrinks down to a little kid took a long time to film, since the actors were in the car together, but they were different sizes.

We knew Paul had to eat healthy and exercise to play a superhero, and he told us that it was a lot of work. We know he must be a really strong person to stay on a strict diet for so long. We were really curious to know the first junk foods he ate when the movie was finally done. Paul told us that he went out for pizza and French fries, and he ate some chips with guacamole.

We really wanted to know who Paul’s favorite superhero was when he was growing up. He told us that he really liked the Hulk. He used to watch the Hulk TV show and read the comic books. He also shared that he’s good friends with Mark Ruffalo, who now plays the Hulk in the Avengers movies.

We also wanted to know if he likes to hang out with any of the other Avengers when they’re off the movie set. He told us that he plays in a fantasy football league with some of his Avengers co-stars. It sounded like they have a lot of fun together!

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We liked that Paul talked so much about his family. He seems like a really great dad — he likes to play sports with his son and play Barbie dolls with his daughter!

We wanted to know who he looked up to growing up acting-wise, and he told us he was inspired by Paul Newman. He said it was not only for his acting talent, but also for all of the humanitarian work Paul Newman did and all the money he donated to charity.

We asked Paul if there was an actor or actress that he would like to work with whom he hasn’t had a chance to act with yet. He said he would love to do a movie with Steve Martin. Wouldn’t that be hysterical if they acted together because they are both so funny? He would also love to work with Meryl Streep because she is just so talented.

He said that being an actor has had a huge impact on his life and his family’s life. It allows him to travel the world and experience many great things. We were really curious to know how his own kids felt about him playing someone else’s dad in the “Ant-Man” movie. Paul shared that he was a little nervous how his daughter would react when she saw the movie. He explained to her that he was just pretending and that he often thought of her while acting out the scenes with his on-screen daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson). He shared with us that there are some “hidden messages” to his real daughter in some of his scenes with Abby! We are dying to know what they are!

Overall, we thought Paul Rudd went great! He seems like a really nice guy and we still can’t believe that we got to meet him. We really enjoyed going behind the scenes on the “Good Morning America” set and doing this interview.