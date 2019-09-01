TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Paul's Pizza in Southampton is all about family

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Emma Cervone, Southampton

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Emma Cervone, Southampton

By Guadalupe Hernandez and Veronica Lopez Kidsday Reporters
Print

Paul’s Italian Restaurant, or Paul’s, as most people in Southampton call it, is one of our favorite restaurants!  

Paul’s opened in 1973 and has been run by the same owners ever since.  Paul DeRobertis and his family run the restaurant and make the food.  It is open seven days a week and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.  

The most popular items on the menu are the chicken Caesar salad and pizza. Because Paul’s is in a tourist area, it gets super busy in the summer.  They can sell between 120 and 200 pizzas on a Friday night.  Paul feels that his restaurant has been so successful because it’s a family restaurant.  Families can feel comfortable to sit down and eat and they don’t have to spend a lot for a great meal.  They also offer food perfect for kids (pizza) and adults (pasta and steak).  

Paul said that many families will come in for dinner before they go to the movies or to the concerts at Agawam Park.  We have to agree that Paul’s has the best pizza in Southampton.  You should stop in the next time you’re in town.

Info: 21 Hill St., Southampton, 631-283-1861, paulsitalianrestaurant.com

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

By Guadalupe Hernandez and Veronica Lopez Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

If you need a laugh, let the "King See Kevin James at The Paramount, more LI fun this week
Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Anayo Michel, owner of Layla's Dance & Drum Layla's Dance & Drum teaches double Dutch jump-roping
On Tuesday, the Proto family of Valley Stream How much LI families are spending on back-to-school
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 20 places to play mini-golf on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search