Northside School has a peer leadership club. In this club, the older kids mentor younger kids. The older kids are fourth- and fifth-graders and they get paired up with first- and second-graders.

Peer leadership usually meets once a month before school. Every time we meet, we get together with our same buddies and we do fun activities. We help the younger ones with regular subjects they learn every day in a fun way.

One activity we do is read books. The kids pick the book, and we read them together. Another thing we do is use the white boards. On the white boards we can practice spelling and math. We can also draw a picture of a story’s setting. There are games on a shelf we can play with. There are lots of spelling games. There is spelling bingo, word match, and magnet letters we can put on cookie sheets.

In peer leadership we also do things to help the community and the people around us. One thing we do for others is the PB&J gang. Peer leadership and student council meet together before school and we make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches we make go to people who don’t have enough to eat.

We also do a “random acts of kindness” week. Peer leaders cut out cards that go to each class. When you get your card, you are supposed to do a random act of kindness for someone. Then you tag that person, and they take the card and they are supposed to be kind to someone else.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown