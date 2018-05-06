Last week we went to the Live Nation offices in Manhattan to meet and interview Kirstin Maldonado, singer and songwriter and member of the a cappella group, Pentatonix. Before we met Kirstin, we took an elevator to the upstairs lobby to rehearse our interview questions. When Kirstin walked into the room, our mouths dropped open because she is so beautiful! She had a huge smile on her face and was so nice to us. We hugged her and then we introduced ourselves.

Kirstin has been a member of Pentatonix since 2011 when the group entered “The Sing-Off,” an a cappella competition on NBC. The group eventually won the competition during the third season. Since then, they have released many albums and YouTube videos and have gone on world tours. Pentatonix has also won three Grammy Awards.

During our interview with Kirstin, we learned that she already knew some of the guys in Pentatonix from high school and she doesn’t mind being the only girl member in the group. It does bother her when they don’t understand how long it takes for a girl to get ready for appearances. She said that as a celebrity, you always have to be pretty, even when you are lazy, and your voice always has to be on point. She also told us that she is the closest with Scott Hoying because she’s known him the longest. We already knew that it had been Scott’s idea to compete on “The Sing-Off.”

We thought that Kirstin had always wanted to be a singer and songwriter since she was very young, but she told us that she really had wanted to work in theater. She also said that if she wasn’t a singer/songwriter, she would probably be a veterinarian or a speech therapist. Kirstin has dogs of her own, but she doesn’t take them on tour with the group because they shed and the people who work with them would not like cleaning up the fur. We were curious about what it is like performing, so we asked Kirstin if she had ever messed up on stage. She said that she has many, many times. We were surprised because she always sounds like she’s nailed the songs!

We really enjoyed our interview with Kirstin. Even though she has sung in front of many audiences all over the world, she told us she still gets nervous singing in front of audiences in her hometown because she knows so many of the people there. Kirstin made us feel very comfortable because she was always smiling and laughing. After we were done asking her questions, she signed our Kidsday T-shirts and then we sang a song, “Count on Me” with her. Kirstin is very smart and talented, and we hope she continues to be successful in her singing career.

