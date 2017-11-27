TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 44° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 44° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My pet hamster is so entertaining

Kidsday reporter Jasmine de Leon-Perez and Hamy, her

Kidsday reporter Jasmine de Leon-Perez and Hamy, her pet hamster. Photo Credit: de Leon-Perez family photo

By Jasmine de Leon-Perez  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I have an amazing hamster. He is a boy, and his name is Hamy. My hamster is so, so fat! He bites a lot. Sometimes he licks nice people and kids.

Hamy is crazy over food, mostly hamster food, but sometimes other things too. He drinks lots of water. And Hamy is in love with grass. Every time you run at him, it’s like he thinks, “Get away from me!” And then he takes off running! He is so cute.

Lots of flies come zooming to him because he stinks. Once he got mad because I was petting him. Then he started eating my hair. He actually ripped out about six strands of my hair. It hurt, but I got over it. Why? Because I love my crazy hamster, Hamy.

By Jasmine de Leon-Perez  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

One horrified and one mystified. 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
A popped button...spilled lunch...sweat-inducing meetings -- work emergencies Stumped for a teacher gift? We've got 39 great ideas
Crafty kids will enjoy this 24-day calendar featuring The coolest 2017 Advent calendars for families
There are many great holiday events for families 34 best holiday events for families on LI
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
There are many places kids can eat for 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE