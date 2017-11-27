I have an amazing hamster. He is a boy, and his name is Hamy. My hamster is so, so fat! He bites a lot. Sometimes he licks nice people and kids.

Hamy is crazy over food, mostly hamster food, but sometimes other things too. He drinks lots of water. And Hamy is in love with grass. Every time you run at him, it’s like he thinks, “Get away from me!” And then he takes off running! He is so cute.

Lots of flies come zooming to him because he stinks. Once he got mad because I was petting him. Then he started eating my hair. He actually ripped out about six strands of my hair. It hurt, but I got over it. Why? Because I love my crazy hamster, Hamy.