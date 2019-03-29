TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Pet Photo Saver helps keep your memories organized and safe

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kyla Anderson, Stony Brook

By Megan Majkut Kidsday Reporter
The Pet Photo Saver (Picture Keeper) is a device that corresponds with an app to create an easy and simple way to keep all photos of your pets in one place where you’re sure that you’ll never lose them.

The Pet Photo Saver can scan images from an entire camera roll and recognize all different types of animals. You are then able to look at the images and decide which you would like to keep. After eliminating the ones you don’t love, you will be able to make a profile for each of your pets to keep all pictures of them in one spot.

This is what keeps you organized and able to lift a weight off your chest and know that your pet memories are safe. It is reliable and not to mention it does not take a tech-savvy person to figure out. It is for the everyday person to use. It costs about $90, for iOS and Android phones.

Info:petphotosaver.com

Rosemary Meehan’s eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford

By Megan Majkut Kidsday Reporter

