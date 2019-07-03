Peter Gold’s Trapeze-Experience is so much fun. Every summer Peter Gold and his crew come from Las Vegas and bring their trapeze set and teach you how to fly.

It’s not only for kids, but it is for adults as well. The workers are so helpful, kind and very patient. Sometimes they even do tricks.

When I first did the trapeze I was scared. I am not very good with heights, so that was a problem. While I was doing trapeze, I was still scared and didn’t really like it, but when I was done I felt like doing it again. So maybe this summer I will try trapeze again.

Lessons start July 17 and end September 15. The lessons are two hours long. If you want, you can do private lessons and invite friends to come. Any kid from age 6 and up can take lessons. Peter Gold and his crew will be at Hayground School (151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton, trapeze-experience.com). Join in the fun — you won’t regret it.

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor