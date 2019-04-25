TODAY'S PAPER
Learning about American history in Philadelphia

Kidsday reporters from Westhampton Beach Elementary School at

Kidsday reporters from Westhampton Beach Elementary School at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Jennifer Kulesa-Kast

By Jaz Dellaert Kidsday Reporter
In November, our fifth grade took a field trip to Philadelphia. We visited many historic sites.

The first site we went to was the National Constitution Center. In the Constitution Center, there were many things to do. We saw a performance called “Freedom Rising.” We stayed there most of the morning and had lunch in the cafeteria. There was also a gift shop.

After that we went to the Benjamin Franklin Museum and print shop. This was one of my favorite sites. In the museum there were many artifacts. The best part was that most of the artifacts were hands-on. I liked these exhibits because this way you can actually feel what the artifacts felt like. One of the artifacts we felt were the swim paddles that Benjamin Franklin invented.

Then we went to the print shop, and they made a newspaper right in front of us like they used to. It was amazing. A little later we went to the Liberty Bell. There were many sites that we saw on the outside but didn’t see the inside. Other sites we visited were Christ Church, Old City Hall, Congress Hall and Carpenters' Hall.

The day was long but an amazing experience. I am so happy we got to go.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School

