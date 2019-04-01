Earlier in the year, the Maria Regina School seventh- and eighth-graders went on a school trip to Philadelphia. We left from the school at 6:30 a.m. on a bus. We traveled about four hours on the bus ride there.

Once in Philadelphia, we went on a tour of the city. We visited the National Liberty Museum, the Constitution Center and the Liberty Bell, as well as other historic locations in the city. We went to all of these places as part of a guided tour, and we stopped for souvenirs along the way.

We left the city at about 4 p.m. and got home at around 8:30 p.m. All the students on the trip had a great time, and all of us have created lasting memories as a class.

Why should you take this trip? Here are a few of our reasons: It is great getting up close to see all the historic places in Philadelphia. Classmates especially liked the glass sculptures at the Liberty Museum. Even more, the kids liked the bus ride a lot. We were singing and just having fun with one another. The only way it could have been better is if we stayed overnight!

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford