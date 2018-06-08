TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What I like about hand-me-down phones

Kidsday reporter Matthew Vilbig enjoys his hand-me-down phones.

Kidsday reporter Matthew Vilbig enjoys his hand-me-down phones. Photo Credit: Vilbig family

By Matthew Vilbig Kidsday Reporter
Print

When my parents update their phones, I get the ones they no longer use. Let me just say, it’s pretty cool to have more than one phone.

The good thing is if one accidentally breaks, you still have a spare, or in my case a bunch of spares. You might ask, what do you do with all these phones? One of the phones I use for games such as Minecraft, Roblox and Plants vs. Zombies. On the other phones I have different games, for example, Plants vs. Zombies 2 and Pirate Power. Plus, my parents always buy LifeProof cases, so I get to keep my phones for a long time because those cases last.

Have you ever had your phone die, and it feels like you have to wait an eternity to charge it back up? For me, I can charge one phone while playing on the other. I think it’s really awesome to have more than one phone.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook

By Matthew Vilbig Kidsday Reporter

More Family

The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids