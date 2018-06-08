When my parents update their phones, I get the ones they no longer use. Let me just say, it’s pretty cool to have more than one phone.

The good thing is if one accidentally breaks, you still have a spare, or in my case a bunch of spares. You might ask, what do you do with all these phones? One of the phones I use for games such as Minecraft, Roblox and Plants vs. Zombies. On the other phones I have different games, for example, Plants vs. Zombies 2 and Pirate Power. Plus, my parents always buy LifeProof cases, so I get to keep my phones for a long time because those cases last.

Have you ever had your phone die, and it feels like you have to wait an eternity to charge it back up? For me, I can charge one phone while playing on the other. I think it’s really awesome to have more than one phone.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook