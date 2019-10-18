TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Poll: New phone vs. game system

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Robinson Barralaga, Basti Gonsalez and Wilson Quintanilla Kidsday Reporters
Print

We surveyed 85 students at our school to find out if they would rather get a free phone or game system. Here are our results:

PHONE: 70

GAME SYSTEM: 15

A new phone was the big winner. The reason why some kids chose a new phone is because they don’t have a phone, so they want one. Another reason why they choose the phone is because they want to get connected with their friends.

Some kids wanted the game system because they want to play creative games like Fortnite.

One student said, “Because I am not a gamer.” Another said, “A new phone is better because you can put games on it, too, so it’s like having both.” 

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

By Robinson Barralaga, Basti Gonsalez and Wilson Quintanilla Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The new trail at Hempstead Harbor Woods in New biking, hiking trails open at LI park
More than 150 vendor tables make up this LI reptile expo, more fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search