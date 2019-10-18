Poll: New phone vs. game system

We surveyed 85 students at our school to find out if they would rather get a free phone or game system. Here are our results:

PHONE: 70

GAME SYSTEM: 15

A new phone was the big winner. The reason why some kids chose a new phone is because they don’t have a phone, so they want one. Another reason why they choose the phone is because they want to get connected with their friends.

Some kids wanted the game system because they want to play creative games like Fortnite.

One student said, “Because I am not a gamer.” Another said, “A new phone is better because you can put games on it, too, so it’s like having both.”

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead