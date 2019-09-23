TODAY'S PAPER
Why I love playing piano

Kidsday reporter Natalia Owadally from the Aquebogue School

Kidsday reporter Natalia Owadally from the Aquebogue School and her piano. Photo Credit: Owadally family

By Natalia Owadally Kidsday Reporter
I like piano and I think you will, too.

When I play piano, usually I’m happy. But sometimes I get mad if I make a mistake or I am struggling with a song. 

There are different brands of pianos. I have a Yamaha, which I think is one of the best. Playing piano is pretty hard to master, but I think you will learn the basics easily. At the beginning, it was hard, but I practiced, and now I think I am a pro. I have recitals at least once a year.

I went to NYSSMA, where you play in front of a judge and receive a grade. You can sign up for NYSSMA by asking your music teacher and piano teacher. Last year, I got a 27 out of 28. I was pretty nervous when I went, but I practiced a lot to get a great score.

I like piano because I think it’s fun. Also, I’ve been playing since I was 4, so that’s five years of playing. Sometimes I know the notes and I even write my own music. Every Monday, I have a piano lesson and every night I practice. You should try it.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

By Natalia Owadally Kidsday Reporter

