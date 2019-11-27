TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

When playing piano stopped being boring

Kidsday reporter Olivia Lebron playing the piano.

Kidsday reporter Olivia Lebron playing the piano. Credit: Lebron family

By Olivia Lebron Kidsday Reporter
Print

I started playing piano when I was 6. My mom said it is supposed to be fun. Well, I didn’t think that. I thought it was boring!

I started by playing easy songs, and over the years the songs have gotten harder. Does your mom or dad ever ask you to do things you don’t like to do? Mine do! They asked me to practice every day. I don’t like to practice, but Mom always tells me practice makes perfect.

I do it every day and I practiced to make her happy. Now I am a level 2 piano player, and I enjoy playing and making music. I can play all different type of songs. I have performed in Christmas recitals and other concerts. Oh boy, those performances make me so nervous. Because of the hard work I am confident in performing.

Now when I play piano, I enjoy listening to what I play, all because of hard work and my mom telling me to not give up so easily.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park

By Olivia Lebron Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on New Year's Eve
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 25 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Looks like there might be more than one Turkey trots, more LI fun this week
Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search