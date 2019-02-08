I received a rope necklace that is very special to me. It is special because the necklace represents my favorite number of all time: No. 11! That is the number of the day I was born and the number on all my sports jerseys, like lacrosse, basketball and soccer.

I first saw it on my cousin and I thought it was very cool, so I asked my aunt to buy one for me as a gift, and she said, “Yes, sure!” The necklace represents my hometown colors of Kings Park, which are maroon and black.

The thick rope is twisted together and it is very stable. It is super-easy to put on by yourself because the clasp just snaps together like a seat belt. The necklace is short so it doesn't hang down and get in the way of anything. You can even wear this necklace while swimming and playing sports.

This necklace is available on Amazon and you can pick any number you want to hang from the necklace. You can search: Pick your Number — Twisted Titanium Sports Tornado Necklace on Amazon. If you get one, I am sure you will love it just like I do.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park