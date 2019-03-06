The Pie is an Italian restaurant located in downtown Port Jefferson and is one of our favorite places to eat. It serves an assortment of pizza pies in a variety of sizes, as well as entrees, appetizers, salads, soups and desserts. We had the opportunity to interview one of the head chefs, Mario Gavarrete, and manager Jessica Janowicz.

Mario began cooking because of his love of food and has pursued this passion for more than 19 years. When Mario initially joined The Pie, he was trained by the chef there at the time. He went on to learn the menu and worked at The Pie for seven years.

He left The Pie in 2008 and worked at many other restaurants. However, he returned in 2016 because of how much he loved working there. Mario’s favorite thing to cook is pizza. He said the pizza at The Pie is extra-special because the chefs use fresh mozzarella and bake the pies in brick ovens. This makes the pies extra-flavorful and unique compared to other places.

Mario’s favorite dish to cook on the menu is the chicken Cheddar bacon pizza. He finishes off the pizza with a delicious drizzle of ranch. Some of Mario’s favorite things to do outside of cooking are magic tricks and helping others. It was easy to see that Mario enjoys cooking for customers at The Pie!

We love The Pie for so many reasons and have enjoyed many meals there. It is an excellent place for families to spend time together and make fun memories. The Pie is a great place for children of all ages. Every member of the staff helps to create a comfortable, family-friendly environment that kids love. In addition to pizza, The Pie serves other popular kid-friendly meals such as chicken fingers with French fries, grilled cheese sandwiches and macaroni and cheese. And of course ... desserts!

The staff at The Pie knows how to help parents enjoy a meal. Younger kids are given a package of Wikki Stix when they are seated to create glasses, animals and other structures that are fun to build. Another reason The Pie is a great place for kids is that the chefs toss and twirl the pizza dough for all to see. It is like getting dinner and a show! The Pie is also a great place for kids our age to hang out because after we eat, we can walk around town, go shopping or watch the sunset over the harbor. Everything is within a short walk of the restaurant.

You can visit The Pie for lunch, dinner and dessert. They even offer catering services. In addition, The Pie offers many alternative dishes for customers with allergies, such as gluten-free pasta and dairy-free pizza. Next time that you eat at The Pie, tell them Alexa and Savannah sent you.

Info: 216 Main St., Port Jefferson, 631-331-4646, thepieofportjeff.com

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School