TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

To save our environment, cut down on plastic

Kidsday staff artist Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

Kidsday staff artist Lingfei Zhao, Syosset Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Mia Sanchez Kidsday Reporter
Print

For years we’ve learned that you should use less plastic because it harms our environment and marine life. In our fourth-grade class at Montauk School, we have traveled around and written to local businesses to convince them to switch from plastic straws to paper straws or no straws at all.

We learned in school that more than 90 percent of all trash floating in the world’s oceans is plastic. It’s true! Plastic accounts for the most harmful man-made items in the ocean. Animals such as seagulls, fish and turtles ingest these plastic wastes. Animals are killed because of this garbage more often than we think.

We need to ask ourselves if plastic is necessary, and if it is used, how the public can be properly taught how to dispose of it! We need to stop littering, specifically dangerous plastic straws on our beautiful beaches.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

By Mia Sanchez Kidsday Reporter

More Family

New ways to stay cool on Long Island this summer
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Avrie Katz figured out the quickest and easiest 22 places to play mini-golf on LI