For years we’ve learned that you should use less plastic because it harms our environment and marine life. In our fourth-grade class at Montauk School, we have traveled around and written to local businesses to convince them to switch from plastic straws to paper straws or no straws at all.

We learned in school that more than 90 percent of all trash floating in the world’s oceans is plastic. It’s true! Plastic accounts for the most harmful man-made items in the ocean. Animals such as seagulls, fish and turtles ingest these plastic wastes. Animals are killed because of this garbage more often than we think.

We need to ask ourselves if plastic is necessary, and if it is used, how the public can be properly taught how to dispose of it! We need to stop littering, specifically dangerous plastic straws on our beautiful beaches.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School