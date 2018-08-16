TODAY'S PAPER
Try these ideas to reuse plastic items

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Olivia Mazzola Kidsday Reporter
We all worry about the environment, and there are some simple things you can do to help. It may not seem like much, but if each of us does something, we can make our world a better place for all.

  • When you use plastic bags, instead of throwing them out, you can wash them and reuse them.
  • Use a thermos or thermal bag or pouch for lunch instead of using plastic bags.
  • Instead of using disposable plastic water bottles, use a reusable one.
  • When you order takeout from a restaurant, instead of throwing out the plastic containers, you can wash them and . . . you know it — reuse them!
  • If you use plastic cups a lot, you can put your name or initial on them so you can reuse them.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

