Did you know that millions of pounds of plastic enters the ocean each year? Two surfers are trying to change that with their bracelets.

The company that makes the bracelets, 4ocean, was created by Andrew Cooper and Alex Schulze after a trip to Bali, Indonesia changed their lives. According to 4ocean's website, they came across piles of garbage and plastic on the shoreline and even in the water. They went to see why no one was cleaning all of this up. They asked a lifeguard about it and he said they cleaned it up every morning, but that was what happens in the afternoon.

After that Alex and Andrew came across some fishermen who were trying to push their boat through lots of plastic on shore. The surfers asked how much they were making for catching fish. The fishermen said they weren’t really making very much, so Alex and Andrew gave them the idea that instead of catching fish, they would pay the fishermen to collect the trash from the ocean. When Alex and Andrew went back home, they brought back the idea of trying to hire people to help clean the beaches. This is when 4ocean was born. Today 4ocean is operating in 27 different countries and has removed more than 2 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

These two surfers helped change the world by making these bracelets you can buy to remove 1 pound of trash from the ocean. These bracelets are $20 each. That $20 also helps a marine animal in need. The bracelets are made from 100 percent recycled trash cleaned up on the beaches. The cord is made from recycled plastic water bottles. One bracelet has a different color every month for a different animal in need. For example, light green is for sea turtles, yellow is for seabirds (birds on the beach) and navy blue mixed with light blue is for whales.

Read their story and check out the products at 4ocean.com

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford