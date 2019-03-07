TODAY'S PAPER
17° Good Morning
SEARCH
17° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Play Nine: A game about golf without going on the green

Kidsday reporter James Morris of Port Jefferson Middle

Kidsday reporter James Morris of Port Jefferson Middle School reviewed the card game Play Nine. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By James Morris Kidsday Reporter
Print

I recently played a new game called Play Nine: The Card Game of Golf. Play Nine is a card game that is based on golf and the goal is to get the lowest score. The box says it’s for 2-6 players.

The first time I thought it was too confusing, but I gave it a chance and I really liked it! Each player starts off with eight cards, but you don’t know what they are until you flip them over during the game. They all have scores on them, and the goal is to get rid of the high cards while collecting the low cards. You can even get a hole-in-one! Play continues for nine rounds. Get it?

Play Nine is a great game to play. I played it with my older cousin, who is 23, and she really liked it, too.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School

By James Morris Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 places every LI family should check out
WHERE: 145 Station Rd., Medford INFO: 631-205-5437; gym-nest.com 12 LI obstacle courses with ninja classes, rock climbing, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions