I recently played a new game called Play Nine: The Card Game of Golf. Play Nine is a card game that is based on golf and the goal is to get the lowest score. The box says it’s for 2-6 players.

The first time I thought it was too confusing, but I gave it a chance and I really liked it! Each player starts off with eight cards, but you don’t know what they are until you flip them over during the game. They all have scores on them, and the goal is to get rid of the high cards while collecting the low cards. You can even get a hole-in-one! Play continues for nine rounds. Get it?

Play Nine is a great game to play. I played it with my older cousin, who is 23, and she really liked it, too.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School