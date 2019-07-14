Every winter my family goes to a warm place because we get sick of the cold weather. My favorite place was probably Playa Grande, Costa Rica, in Central America.

I like it because it is so warm you can swim all year long. It is a great place to go on hikes and have adventures. If you don’t like exercise, you can relax on the beach. Plus, it is a great place to surf or go boogie boarding. The waves there are pretty big, but it’s usually so hot you will want to go in the water anyway.

In the morning you can get up early and run on the beach. You can also hike to Black Sand Beach where there are lots of hermit crabs. Playa Grande is a great place to go snorkeling. The weather in the dry season (February) is usually in the 90s. At night lots of people go down to the beach to watch the sunset.

Playa Grande is a very small town. People who grew up there speak Spanish. Playa Grande is right by Tamarindo, another beach town. Costa Rica has jungles but Playa Grande does not, so Playa Grande is usually hotter and drier than other parts of Costa Rica.

Playa Grande has lots of animals including iguanas, howler monkeys and many more. There are turtles and lots of fish in the water. Once I even saw a turtle hatch and make its way to the water.

Costa Rica is a great place to connect with nature.

I had an awesome time there, and if you go, I hope you do too.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point