Whenever you go to a Broadway show, you receive a booklet called Playbill containing ads about other theater programs, credits to the people in the show, and the order of the play. I have gone to numerous shows and have collected many of the Playbills from each show I’ve seen.

I have 31 Playbills from shows including “Pretty Woman” (I have five from that show), “Hamilton,” “Frozen” (I have nine from that show), and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”

Of all the shows I’ve seen, my favorite so far has to be “Dear Evan Hansen.” The music was incredible, and the actors were so invested that I could feel their emotions from their voices. I sat in the fourth row, so I had a really good view of the stage and the actors. The band was phenomenal. Everything about the show was so beautiful and emotional.

The message of the show — that everyone will be found — is incredibly moving as well. The actors and music convinced me that everyone could be found.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip