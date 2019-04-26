TODAY'S PAPER
Playbills: My collection of Broadway memories

Kidsday reporter McKenzie Murphy, of St. Mary School,

By McKenzie Murphy Kidsday Reporter
Whenever you go to a Broadway show, you receive a booklet called Playbill containing ads about other theater programs, credits to the people in the show, and the order of the play. I have gone to numerous shows and have collected many of the Playbills  from each show I’ve seen.

I have 31 Playbills from shows including “Pretty Woman” (I have five from that show), “Hamilton,” “Frozen” (I have nine from that show),  and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”

Of all the shows I’ve seen, my favorite so far has to be “Dear Evan Hansen.” The music was incredible, and the actors were so invested that I could feel their emotions from their voices. I sat in the fourth row, so I had a really good view of the stage and the actors. The band was phenomenal. Everything about the show was so beautiful and emotional.

The message of the show — that everyone will be found — is incredibly moving as well. The actors and music convinced me that everyone could be found.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip

