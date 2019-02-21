TODAY'S PAPER
We love our new playground

Kidsday reporters Adan Gutierrez, left, and Matthew Napoleon

Kidsday reporters Adan Gutierrez, left, and Matthew Napoleon hanging out in the new playground at Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Michelle Perino

By Ana Orfanos and Hannah Scher Kidsday Reporters
This year our school got a new playground. There are lots of new things we can do.

There is a bridge that goes up and down when you step on it. It is a lot of fun. Once you go over the bridge, there are two slides. You can race with your friends. We think the one on the left is faster than the one on the right.

We love the new swings, too. They aren't rusty. They are shiny and clean. We also like the monkey bars, but sometimes we fall off them. So many of our classmates are really good climbing on them. We even have games, such as Tic Tac Toe and Move the Marble Through the Maze. 

Recess was always a fun break from all the classwork we do, but it is even more fun with our new playground. We are so glad we have it.

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst

