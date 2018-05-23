One of the instruments I play is the piano. The piano is fun to play and easy to learn. I have been playing the piano for four years.

The song I’m playing is “After Midnight” by Eric Clapton. I go to piano lessons every Thursday, and then I practice 15 to 20 minutes every day. I practice on the piano I have in my house! The place I take my lessons at is Center Stage Music Center in Westbury.

I have fun playing the piano. If you tried playing the piano, I bet that you would have lots of fun, too!

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown