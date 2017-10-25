In 2014 I was 7, and I played baseball and soccer during the summer. At the time baseball was my favorite sport, with soccer following as my second favorite. I had baseball on Fridays and soccer on Wednesdays and Sundays. My soccer team was good, but my baseball team was really good.

Baseball and soccer are great sports and they are very fun to play, but there are some downsides. First, kids usually plan play dates on Fridays, but I have baseball so I can’t stay long, and kids plan sleepovers on Saturdays, but I have games early on Sundays.

Teammates don’t always cooperate, and people don’t always pass the ball when they need to. Some teammates don’t always listen when we get advice that could prevent the other team from scoring on us, and most of the time they end up doing something foolish. I understand kids mess up, but they should take some advice when they mess up a lot. It’s not always smooth.

Playing two sports can also be a good and fun thing, too. A lot of my teammates pass the ball — not all of them, but at least some do. Most of my teammates are smart and know what they’re doing. My teammates are also quick and fast, so that’s an advantage. Playing two sports in one season can also inspire you to play more, and the more you play, the better you will get.

Two sports in one season is good and fun, but at the same time it’s a little rough (but mostly fun). I’m looking forward to playing sports again, and so should you.