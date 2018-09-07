Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Helping Dad with the plumbing

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

By Cynthia Calderone Kidsday Reporter
Print

Being a plumber’s helper is no walk in the park since it has the same amount of manual labor as a real plumber has. Some people think all a plumber’s helper does is hand him tools, or hold something for them, but there’s a lot more things they do than that.

Being a plumber’s helper involves working all day, depending how long the job takes. Sometimes you think you’re done, but someone else could call right then and there. Being a plumber’s helper may involve heavy lifting, smarts and everything a real plumber does.

Since I am a plumber’s daughter, I have been on many jobs with him, and on all of them I found out what real plumbers do. People don’t see the factors that affect plumbers. Some people don’t know how to fix a sink or install a shower head, so they call a plumber to help, and with them sometimes comes a plumber’s helper to help them with the job.

It’s hard work, but I like going to help my dad when he goes on a job.

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

By Cynthia Calderone Kidsday Reporter

