Now hear this: Podcasting is fun

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo,

By Gunadeep Gayam Kidsday Reporter
Do you know what podcasting is? Podcasts are simply audio recordings posted online for other people to hear.

Many podcasts have two or more hosts talking about a theme. Podcasts could be about school life, healthy living, books, movies, gaming, or anything that interests the hosts and the listeners.

In our school, we have a Ppodcasting Club. When I first joined it, we listened to some professional podcasts. The first theme we posted a podcast about was a holiday we celebrate. The holiday I chose was Diwali. After I did my podcast, it was uploaded to a hosting site where our parents were able to listen. It was so much fun, and I learned a lot about other student’s holidays, as well as how to create a podcast. Another topic we are going to podcast about is what it is like to be a student at Duffield. I enjoy going every week.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

