Now hear this: Podcasting is fun

Do you know what podcasting is? Podcasts are simply audio recordings posted online for other people to hear.

Many podcasts have two or more hosts talking about a theme. Podcasts could be about school life, healthy living, books, movies, gaming, or anything that interests the hosts and the listeners.

In our school, we have a Ppodcasting Club. When I first joined it, we listened to some professional podcasts. The first theme we posted a podcast about was a holiday we celebrate. The holiday I chose was Diwali. After I did my podcast, it was uploaded to a hosting site where our parents were able to listen. It was so much fun, and I learned a lot about other student’s holidays, as well as how to create a podcast. Another topic we are going to podcast about is what it is like to be a student at Duffield. I enjoy going every week.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma