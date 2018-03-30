Watch the flower,
Enveloped in ice.
Watch the flower,
Isn’t it nice?
Watch the flower,
Snow will melt away.
Watch the flower,
See the colors one day.
Watch the flowers,
Slowly rising up.
Watch the flowers,
Crocuses and buttercups.
Watch the flowers,
Spreading like weeds.
Watch the flowers,
Spreading like seeds.
Watch the flowers,
They no longer freeze.
Watch the flowers,
Swaying in the breeze.
Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket
