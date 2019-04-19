TODAY'S PAPER
Check out our new Pokémon sneakers

Justyn Mendez, left, and Kaliyah Ramsey, Kidsday Reporters,

Justyn Mendez, left, and Kaliyah Ramsey, Kidsday Reporters, 9, Lawrence both like the Pokémon  GEOX sneakers Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Justyn Mendez and Kaliyah Ramsey Kidsday Reporters 9, Lawrence
We were each given a pair of pink and a pair of blue GEOX sneakers with Pokémon figures such as Pikachu and Meowth on the outside of each shoe. The shoes close with Velcro. We both liked them a lot because they were so good looking and comfortable.

We liked the comfort because they were so soft. We also liked that they are very lightweight compared with the usual sneakers we wear. What makes them even cooler is the soles even feature LED lighting.

Kayliyah’s younger sister wore them and she is so attached to them! They are like a new toy! If you are into Pokémon figures and want comfortable, easy to put on sneakers, these kicks are for you. We think you should check them out: shopgeox.com

