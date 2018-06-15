Why you should thank a police officer

In my opinion, police officers have one of the hardest jobs in the world. They don’t always have great days of success and they don’t always come home to their families at normal hours because they work late. Although you may not think of it, if it weren’t for police officers, this world would be a dangerous, crime-filled mess.

Lately, there have been so many tragedies that involve police officers. They do everything to make sure no one gets hurt. They don’t receive the respect and gratitude they deserve. I’ve grown up surrounded by police officers and I know the impact that the job has on them.

So thank you for all that you do. Thank you for giving up your holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, school events and sports games. When duty calls, they drop everything and respond. Thanks for serving and protecting our community each and every day. Thank you for risking your life for mine. Thank you for being brave and doing a job that most of us couldn’t do.

The next time you see a police officer, say two of the simplest words: thank you. These simple words will go a long way and make them feel appreciated. They deserve to be thanked!

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park